West Yorkshire binmen name truck after little boy with Down's Syndrome

Video report by Chris Kiddey

A group of bin men have named their truck after a three-year-old boy from Halifax who has become their biggest fan during lockdown.

Noah Lawrence has Down's Syndrome and hasn't found the last year easy, but one of the highlights of his week has been on Wednesdays when the recycling crew come to call.

The group have given Noah his own uniform and light up truck and are always willing to stop and give him a wave.

Noah's mum, Paige, said: "Noah hasn't been able to go to nursery so he just started looking out the window every time the binmen came and he absolutely loved it. He likes seeing the recycle men."

Credit: ITV News

Mark Wardman, one of the refuse collector's, said: "We first spotted him in lockdown. He was set back off the window.

"So we waved at him and gradually he came further forward until he started bouncing on the windows, blowing kisses and was well up for it. Loved it"

Barry Taylor, one of Mark's colleague's, said: "It's a hard day. We do a lot of work. 22 miles if not more so it is good to see a little boy smiling and blowing kisses. Makes your day."

Paige added that people don't always acknowledge Noah and it was nice to see people "taking" to him.