West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help find a woman and her three-year-old son who have gone missing from her home in Leeds.

Holly Groundwell, 26, was last seen on April 27 leaving her home with suitcases and it is believed that she may be in Shepton Mallet in Somerset.

She is described as being white, 5ft6in tall and has tattoos on her arms.

Detective Inspector Vicky Alexander, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: "We are concerned for the welfare of Holly and her son and urgently need to find them and check that they are okay.

"While we have some information suggesting she may have been in Shepton Mallet yesterday we would still like to hear from anyone who has seen her and her son anywhere else at any point since Monday."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting number 837 of April 27 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat