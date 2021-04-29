Bradford: Police name man killed in quadbike crash as part of continued appeal

West Yorkshire Police have named a man who was killed following a crash between a car and a quad bike in Bradford as Kieran Albert.

The crash occurred on April 19 on Great Horton Road near Bradford University at around 5.40pm when Kieran's quad bike crashed into a Volkswagen Caddy.

The 31-year-old suffered serious injuries in the crash and died a short time later.

Police have said they are aware that a group of quad bikes were in the area at the time of the collision and are asking the riders of the bikes to contact them so that they can be spoken to as witnesses.

Anyone else with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log number 1323 of 19 April.