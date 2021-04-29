Lincolnshire Police appeal after 12-year-old injured in hit and run in Caistor

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after a 12-year-old boy was "seriously injured" in a hit and run in Caistor.

The boy is believed to have been hit by the vehicle when crossing Grimsby Road at around 9.50pm on April 28.

Police say that eyewitnesses reported seeing a dark-coloured car at the time, possibly a BMW, which drove up the hill and out of town.

The boy is currently being treated in hospital for potential "life-changing" injuries.

Police have said that the boy's injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via: