Wakefield Peregrine Falcon's chicks hatch after being watched across globe

Video credit Wakefield Cathedral

The world-famous Wakefield peregrine falcon's first chicks hatched last night after people from around the globe have tuned in to watch them on a special webcam.

The peregrines nested in the spire of the cathedral earlier this year and people from as far away as Australia and Argentina have been waiting for the pair's eggs to hatch.

The birds usually nest on cliff edges, however, experts say that they love the cathedrals because of the height of the building.

People from over 50 countries have been watching the birds as they prepared for adulthood.

The Dean of Wakefield Cathedral, The Very Revd Simon Cowling, said that he was glad that the birds had put the city on the map.

He said: "I think it means that there will be a greater awareness of Wakefield's history and the possibilities that Wakefield has as we move into a future that will look very different to the recent past."

He added that he was glad that the church was able to help in the resurgence of a species that were almost extinct in the UK.