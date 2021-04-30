Additional Covid testing set up in Selby to try and contain outbreak

North Yorkshire’s Public Health service has set up an additional Covid-19 testing site in Selby in a bid to contain a current outbreak.

The Covid-19 infection rate per 100,000 population has more than doubled in Selby in the last week, moving from 46.3 to 107 currently – the highest rate nationally.

The testing site has been established for people who do not have symptoms to take their lateral flow test on the site itself in a bid to prevent wider community spread of the infection.

Partners have taken swift action - North Yorkshire County Council, Public Health England, Selby District Council and the Health and Safety Executive have all been working closely together and with the logistics company Clipper, whose workforce in Selby has been significantly affected by the outbreak.

A mobile testing unit has been deployed to the work site and the authorities are also working in the wider community in schools and care settings, community centres and the hospitality sector, to reinforce key prevention messages and help manage any cases as and when they occur. They are also reaching out to different parts of the community, particularly where people’s first language may not be English.

The new testing site for the wider community will be open from today (April 30th) at Brook Lodge in Union Lane, Selby, YO8 4BA, 9am to 5pm, and people do not need to book an appointment.

Louise Wallace, North Yorkshire’s Director of Public Health said: “This outbreak is a reminder that Covid-19 is still with us and can easily spread across our communities.

“All agencies in Selby are focused on how further infections can be stopped and the rates brought under control.

Janet Waggott, Chief Executive of Selby District Council said: “Alongside the existing testing kit pick-up points in Selby, this new site further strengthens our ability to make sure our district continues to be a safe place.

“I would encourage any local residents who are not already testing to take their first step to doing so by coming along to this new site.”