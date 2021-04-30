Care homes across Spalding honour Captain Tom's birthday fundraiser

Residents and staff at care homes in Spalding have joined the charity challenge issued by the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

His family asked people to follow in his footsteps and come up with their own challenge based around the number 100 that they can complete over what would have been his 101st birthday weekend.

Credit: Ashwood Nursing Home

From planting 100 seeds in their gardens, knitting 100 squares for blankets, to walking 100 laps of the local park, residents and staff have organised a weekend of fundraising.

Keighley born Captain Sir Tom Moore walked 100 laps of his garden and thanks to successfully capturing the hearts of the nation during the first Covid lockdown he raised a staggering £38.9 million. His family hope that people will continue this legacy by continuing to raise money for NHS charities.

Credit: Ashwood Nursing Home

“Sir Tom is a real inspiration for our residents,” said Nogi John, Home Manager at Ashwood Care and Nursing Home. “Many of them can relate personally to his message of hope and mantra that ‘Tomorrow will be a good day’.

"After facing a challenging time during the pandemic, we have a strong feeling of hope and optimism for the future and are looking forward to a great summer for our residents”.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and his grandchildren Georgia and Benjie Credit: centre

Sir Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and grandchildren Benjie, 17, and Georgia, 12, will be at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday – which would have been the Second World War veteran’s 101st birthday – to mark the start of the Captain Tom 100 weekend by ringing the ground’s famous five-minute bell.

The family will be following in Sir Tom’s footsteps by walking 100 laps of their garden in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire as part of the campaign which will run until Bank Holiday Monday.