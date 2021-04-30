Wigan suspend Tony Clubb after alleged Hull FC racial abuse

Tony Clubb has been suspended from Wigan Warriors as an investigation is launched into alleged racial abuse against Hull FC player Andre Savelio.

It is claimed Tony Clubb made the racist remarks to Hull FC's Andre Savelio during their match at the DW Stadium on Thursday, 29 April.

Play was stopped during the first half as Savelio made the complaint to referee James Child, who placed the incident on report to be investigated fully by disciplinary authorities.

Savelio then took to social media after the match to explain the allegation, claiming Clubb had made a racial slur relating to his Polynesian heritage.

Both clubs have issued a joint statement following an allegation of racially motivated abuse during their Betfred Super League fixture last night.

They have discussed the matter and are in dialogue with the RFL, who will review and investigate the incident through the normal match review and disciplinary process.Hull FC and Wigan Warriors, alongside the ten other clubs in the Super League, continue to stand firm against all types of discrimination and abuse.Hull FC chief executive, James Clark, said: “Andre has the full support of everyone at our club and we will work hard to ensure this incident is thoroughly investigated and that his voice can be heard. Racial abuse is not acceptable in any form.“This is obviously an emotive and highly personal subject, and he has access to the best possible welfare network should it be required.

A zero-tolerance approach to all forms of abuse is prevalent in Rugby League - we are a welcoming sport that prides itself on its core values of inclusion, community, diversity and respect. We would also like to note the professional, transparent and sympathetic approach to the handling of this matter by Kris Radlinski and Wigan Warriors. Hull FC Chief Executive, James Clark

Wigan Warriors executive director, Kris Radlinski, added: "There is no room for racism in sport in any form and we take the accusations made by Hull's Andre Savelio very seriously. Our immediate intention is to work closely with Hull and the governing body to gather all the facts and support the investigation process that is in place.“In the short term, Tony Clubb will be suspended from all Club activities. Tony's evidence will be taken into consideration by all parties moving forward and his welfare will remain a responsibility of Wigan Warriors throughout the investigation."