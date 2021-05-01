Over £300,000 worth of drugs have been seized by police following a community intelligence led operation in Bradford.

Various houses in the Holme Wood area were targeted by officers leading to multiple arrests.

A large scale cannabis grow of 300 plants with a street value of around £280,000 was recovered from one house.

Officers said the aim of of the operation was to tackle and disrupt organised criminality in the area.

A 24- year old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today.

At a property on Edward Street, officers located 2kg of suspected amphetamine worth an estimated £28,000 street value.

Further smaller cannabis grows were also found by officers at addresses on Eversley Drive and Lymington Drive, Bradford.

It will undoubtedly send a very clear message to those in the area of Holme Wood who attempt to maintain a grasp of control within the community through use of violence and fear. I cannot stress how vital the intelligence we receive is and I would continue to encourage local communities to come forward with any concerns or issues. Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, West Yorkshire Police

Det Chief Inspector Farrell added: "We remain committed to doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of all people who live, work and visit Bradford and to target those individuals who are involved in drug dealing and organised crime."

The findings of the operation were led by intelligence and information received from the local communities.