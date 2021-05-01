Five arrested in counter terror raid as homes evacuated in Keighley

Three people from Keighley have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences and 'suspicious material' has been found at a house in the town during a police raid carried out today.

Two men aged 29 and 30 and a woman aged 28 have been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning - along with a 16-year-old teenager from Swindon and a 28-year-old man from Angelsey.

A police cordon is in place

West Yorkshire police said:"Following the discovery of potentially suspicious material at one of the addresses in Keighley the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) has been called to provide specialist advice and to arrange the safe removal of the items if required."

A number of properties are being searched in connection with the arrests.Some homes have been evacuated as a 'precuationary measure.'

We recognise that local people may have concerns as a result of this activity. We would like to reassure them that these arrests are pre-planned and intelligence led and there is not believed to be any immediate risk to the local community. We are grateful for the understanding, patience and support of local residents while these enquiries continue. Counter Terrorism Policing North East spokesperson

The raid was part of an intelligence led investigation into suspected right wing terrorism.