Sheffield Wedneday and Rotherham survive relegation - for now

Sheffield Wednesday live to fight another day in the Championship as do Rotherham. The Owls looked like they were heading for the drop from the Championship when keeper Keiren Westwood brought down Notts Forest's Anthony Knockaert in the area just before half time.

But he made up for his error with a great save and the nil nil draw was enough to save them from relegation - for this weekend at least.

Rotherham held Blackburn to a one-all draw. Elsewhere, Hull City's 3 - 1 victory over Wigan sees The Tigers crowned League One champions - their first league title since 1966 .

In the Premiership, Leeds lost two-nil away to Brighton. And here's the rest of today's results:

Championship results

League One results