A vigil has been held in Hull to remember student Libby Squire - and all women murdered by men.

The 21-year-old was raped and murdered two years ago after a night out in the city.

Dozens of people took part in the 'Reclaim the Streets' show of solidarity - standing in silence with a raised fist holding keys in the air to symbolise how many women prepare to defend themselves when just 'walking home'.