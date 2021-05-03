Harrogate Town prepare for last year's cup final

Five hundred and six days after Harrogate Town played in the first round of the FA Trophy against Hartlepool they will finally play in last seasons rearranged final this afternoon.

The game against Concord Rangers had been delayed to try and coincide with the return of spectators.

Unfortunately fans will need to watch the game from home but the players are determined to give them something to cheer about.

Midfielder Brendan Keirnan has played a crucial role in Harrogate's run to the final. He scored a later winner against Hartlepool in the first round of the competition back in December 2019.

Despite a limited number fans being allowed to watch the Carabao Cup final at Wembley last weekend this game will take place behind closed doors despite the best efforts from the town's MP to have it played with supporters.

A limited number of fans watched the Carabao Cup final last weekend Credit: PA

Fans though are upset that they've been denied a second trip to home of football.

Supporters will hope to replicate the scenes from their play off achievements in August wherever they watch the final as the players hope to bring more silverware to the town known for it's silver service.