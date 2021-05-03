Harrogate Town win 2020 FA Trophy final

play-icon Created with Sketch.

One of the longest ever cup runs has ended in style for Harrogate Town as they beat Concord Rangers 1-0 to win the 2020 FA Trophy.

In doing so Harrogate have made history, becoming the first Football League team to win non-league's showpiece final.

Captain Josh Falkingham scored the all important winner with just 15 minutes left on the clock.

Harrogate Town Manager Simon Weaver and Captain Josh Falkingham Credit: PA

The game had been rescheduled to take place this season due to the pandemic and the attempts to have it played in front of spectators.

Despite those attempts the match was played behind closed doors as Harrogate Town fans had to watch their team play at the national stadium from home.

42 gathered under a tipi outside the Cedar Court Hotel in the town.

Harrogate Town fans watching FA Trophy Final under tipi Credit: ITV Calendar

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Harrogate's run in the cup started with a late winner against Hartlepool in the first round back in December 2019.

They say good things come to those who wait, and 506 days after the journey in the cup started, the wait has certainly been worth it for Harrogate Town.