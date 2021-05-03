Wet and windy Bank Holiday fails to dash hopes of businesses and day-trippers

It's been a disappointing Bank Holiday - at least weather wise. Businesses had been pinning their hopes of doing a bumper trade on what was the first Bank Holiday weekend since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

But in popular spots like Bridlington and Filey, the day-trippers still came and although business wasn't brisk, owners said it was still such a relief to be open - with visitors expressing relief that they didn't have to battle the crowds.

Alicie Worrall from the Cobles Coffee Bar in Filey said it was still a great start to the season.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Similar sentiments from Paul Stephenson General Manager of Salt on the Harbour in Bridlington.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

And the hardy day-trippers to both resorts said it was still good to get out and be beside the sea.

Still good to get out by the sea

See who David Hirst spoke to in Bridlington.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

And also in Filey. We like to keep him busy.