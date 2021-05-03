Wet and windy Bank Holiday fails to dash hopes of businesses and day-trippers
It's been a disappointing Bank Holiday - at least weather wise. Businesses had been pinning their hopes of doing a bumper trade on what was the first Bank Holiday weekend since the easing of lockdown restrictions.
But in popular spots like Bridlington and Filey, the day-trippers still came and although business wasn't brisk, owners said it was still such a relief to be open - with visitors expressing relief that they didn't have to battle the crowds.
Alicie Worrall from the Cobles Coffee Bar in Filey said it was still a great start to the season.
Similar sentiments from Paul Stephenson General Manager of Salt on the Harbour in Bridlington.
And the hardy day-trippers to both resorts said it was still good to get out and be beside the sea.
See who David Hirst spoke to in Bridlington.
And also in Filey. We like to keep him busy.