A man needed hospital treatment after being driven into by a car and then assaulted by two men in Bradford.

Officers said the car travelled across the carriageway, through oncoming traffic, and mounted the pavement before hitting the pedestrian. Two men then got out of the vehicle and attacked him before fleeing the scene.

It happened around 16.21pm on Friday 30th April at Leylands Lane in Heaton.

A police spokesperson said:" The man was taken to hospital with facial injuries not believed to be life threatening. "

The vehicle is described as a black Volkswagen Touran.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have recorded footage on a mobile phone or dash cam of the vehicle to contact police.