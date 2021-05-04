Boston crash: Man charged after 11-year-old boy hit by car

A man has been charged with five offences after an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Boston.

Luke Mills, 29, of Upsall Court in Kirton, Boston, was arrested following the incident on Church Road on Sunday (May 2).

The boy is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Luke Mills has been charged with offences including causing serious injury by driving while disqualified.

He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear before Magistrates this morning.