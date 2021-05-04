Police investigating a burglary, in which limited edition coins, jewellery and cash were stolen, have released a cctv image of a man the want to trace.

Around £300 worth of items were taken during the raid at the shop in Toothill Lane in Mansfield which happened in the early hours of 22nd April 2021.

It appears that the offenders gained entry through an upstairs window. Theft is totally unacceptable and we will always take action against offenders. “Incidents like these not only harm businesses financially, but they can also be incredibly distressing for staff within the stores. We have now issued a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident. PC Ryan Frew-McGill, Nottinghamshire Police

PC Frew-McGill added: "We are aware that incidents like these can have an impact on local businesses and the community. We have increased patrols in the areas to provide reassurance to them and will be engaging with them to offer crime prevention advice."

If you saw anything suspicious overnight on the evening of 21 April call 101, quoting incident number 164 of 22 April 2021.