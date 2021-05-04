First sunrise watch over Hull takes place as part of year-long vigil project

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The first of hundreds of people who have signed up to take part in an art installation have spent the first sunset and sunrise watching over the city.

The installation is part of of a project by the organisers of the Freedom Festival.

730 people will contribute to the year long project as they each keep watch over Hull at either sunrise or sunset from inside a unique shelter on top of one of the city's tallest buildings.

The Vigil will sit inside a glass and wooden shelter located on the rooftop of Hull college, without a phone or any other devices.

Dom Fellows was the first sunrise Vigil on Tuesday. He says he ''thoroughly enjoyed'' it.

''I went in there a little bit focused and you look at various sights of the city, looking out for landmarks. Then you start zoning out. It made me think even gibberish thoughts!''

The project has been running for the past eight years across France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria. Hull is the first city in the UK to take part.

Mikey Martins, Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive of Freedom Festival said it is a 'proud' moment for Hull.

''We're so proud its UK debut is in Hull, as we continue to show we're a city leading the way culturally. While each Vigil stands alone, together they form a human chain of community, humanity and resilience.''

The experiences of each participants will be posted to their website.