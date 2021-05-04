In Pictures: Harrogate Town's FA Trophy final winner at Wembley
Harrogate Town won their second game at Wembley within the space of a year as they beat Concord Rangers 1-0 to win the 2020 FA Trophy.
In doing so Harrogate have made history, becoming the first Football League team to win non-league's showpiece final.
It is the Yorkshire side's first FA Trophy crown and follows their promotion from the National League last season.
Captain Josh Falkingham scored the all important winner with just 15 minutes left on the clock.