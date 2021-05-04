In Pictures: Harrogate Town's FA Trophy final winner at Wembley

Harrogate Town won their second game at Wembley within the space of a year as they beat Concord Rangers 1-0 to win the 2020 FA Trophy.

In doing so Harrogate have made history, becoming the first Football League team to win non-league's showpiece final.

It is the Yorkshire side's first FA Trophy crown and follows their promotion from the National League last season.

Captain Josh Falkingham scored the all important winner with just 15 minutes left on the clock.

Harrogate Town's Joshua Falkingham (on floor) celebrates scoring their first goal of the match during the final at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA

Harrogate Town's Jon Stead celebrates with the Buildbase FA Trophy Credit: PA

Harrogate Town's Joshua Falkingham celebrates as he lifts the Buildbase FA Trophy after the winning the final at Wembley Stadium Credit: PA