Lincoln City Half Marathon postponed until 2022

The first Lincoln City Half Marathon has been postponed for a second consecutive year due to concerns around coronavirus.

The event, set up by the Lincoln City Foundation and Curly’s Athletes, was due to take place for the first time in September 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Plans were then made to hold the event in September 2021 after Covid-19 restrictions are due to be lifted, however that date has also been postponed.

It has now been rearranged for Sunday, September 18, 2022.

In a statement the Lincoln City Foundation said: ''An event of this scale takes a substantial amount of planning- planning that we normally would be right in the midst of.

''However, with ongoing restrictions, we are unable to engage with local communities, businesses and charities in the way that we would like.

''Lincolnshire has made some hugely positive steps in combatting the spread of Coronavirus, but there remains an air of caution to all restrictions being fully lifted to allow large volumes of people to run through the city centre in September.

They added: ''With this being the first running of this race, we want it to be a truly spectacular one. The nature of this specific event means it would not potentially be the experience for runners, or residents, we would want to deliver if Coronavirus restrictions are extended.''

Any runners who signed up to the half marathon will receive an email with all information about moving their place or getting a refund.

