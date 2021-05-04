Train passengers are being advised to check before traveling after an engineering train derailed at Church Fenton overnight causing major disruption to services.

Part of the line between Leeds and York is blocked after five wagons came off the tracks in the early hours of this morning Tuesday 4th May. No one was hurt. The train was delivering new rail to the area when the incident occurred.

Inspectors from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been informed and will have to examine the scene before the train can be removed after the derailment.

Currently there are no trains running between Church Fenton and Micklefield resulting in services between York and Leeds being cancelled, delayed or diverted. It is affecting Northern, CrossCountry, TransPennine Express and LNER services and disruption is expected for at least the rest of the day.

I apologise for the disruption passengers are experiencing today as a result of the derailed engineering train at Church Fenton. “Our teams have been on site since the early hours of the morning and we are working as quickly as we can to safely remove the train, inspect and repair the infrastructure, and get passenger services back to normal. Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North and East Route

Passengers who need to travel are advised to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator and allow plenty of time.

