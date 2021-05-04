The family of a man who died in a crash between a HGV and an ambulance have paid tribute to the 'devoted family man.'

Trevor Bailey, who was 62 years old, died after the collision on the A1079, on Hull Road, at 3:30pm on Thursday 22nd April.

His family said he was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Trevor was a devoted family man who would do anything to help people. We have been overwhelmed with the messages of support received, Trevor was loved by so many and will be dearly missed. Trevor Bailey's family

Humberside Police said:"Trevor’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time whilst dealing with their loss."

Officers are continuing to appeal for information which may assist their investigation.

A spokesperson added: "We are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to get in touch. If you saw either the collision itself, the vehicles prior to the collision or if you have dash-cam footage showing the ambulance or the HGV prior to the collision, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 289 of 22 April. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."