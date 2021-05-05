16-year-old boy and man killed in stolen car crash in North Yorkshire

A 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been killed after a stolen car was crashed on the A64 near Tadcaster.

Police were called to reports of a serious collision just before midnight on May 3 and found that the car had veered off the road and trapped the driver and two passengers.

The 22-year-old man was driving the car according to police whilst the teenager killed was sat in the back - the other passenger, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The car, a Vauxhall Insignia, was reported stolen after the crash.

No other cars are thought to have been involved and police are requesting that any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage come forward.