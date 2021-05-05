Bradford baby: Inquest into death of baby found at recycling plant opens

An inquest into the death of a newborn baby girl whose body was found at a recycling plant in Bradford has opened today.

The inquest was told that the girl's parents have not been found by police since she was found wrapped in a towel at the facility on Bowling Back Lane last August.

The unnamed girl's death was confirmed by a member of the ambulance service who attended the scene.Despite 'exhaustive inquiries' over many months by West Yorkshire Police, neither the girl nor her parents have been identified, the inquest was told.Coroner's officer Christopher Dalby outlined brief details of the circumstances of how the baby was found.He told the hearing: "An unknown baby girl that was wrapped in a towel was located at the council recycling plant."Paramedics were called and the death was confirmed at the scene. Police are continuing with their inquiries and at this stage, the identity of both baby and mother remain unknown."

The baby girl was found wrapped in a towel with a map of Fuerteventura on it. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

A post-mortem examination was unable to establish the cause of the baby girl's death.Assistant coroner Mary Burke said the baby's body could now be released to allow for a funeral to take place.Ms Burke said: "I note the police are ongoing with some additional inquiries and in due course will provide a full report with regard to their conclusion."The inquest was adjourned until August 25 to allow police to conclude the investigation and prepare a report.

West Yorkshire Police previously shared an image of a beach towel in a bid to trace the mother. The baby had been wrapped in a towel which depicted the island of Fuerteventura.