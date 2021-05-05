Covid: Lincolnshire's mass vaccination centre gives out 50,000 jabs

The vaccination centre at the Lincolnshire Showground has given out 50,000 coronavirus vaccines since opening.

The centre is one of two 'Mass Vaccination Centres' in the county, with the other being at PRSA in Boston - which have been run alongside local centres as part of the NHS' biggest vaccination programme of all time.

Anyone over 40 in the county can now be vaccinated and people are asked to book their appointment via the National Booking Service or by ringing 119.

Terry Vine, the Clinical and Operational Lead for the centre, said: "From the beginning when we were vaccinating people over the age of 80 to the point we’re at now, it has been a journey.

"It has been enormously exciting to be a key part of Lincolnshire’s rollout of the vaccine, along with our colleagues and friends at PRSA, and at the Primary Care Network/GP-run sites across the county."

Terry added: "It has been immensely hard work but at the same hugely rewarding being able to be a part in the vaccination roll-out, during a time that has been so difficult for all of us."