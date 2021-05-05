play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Michael Billington

Two women from East Yorkshire, who are fighting for changes in the law surrounding the sales of non-offensive weapons, met for the first time today.

Laura Sugden's partner Shane Gilmer was killed with a crossbow by their neighbour, whilst Jenny Dees' son was killed with an air rifle by his great grandfather.

Laura has recently started campaigning for a change in the law after an inquest ruled that Shane was unlawfully killed by Anthony Lawrence who attacked the couple after he was evicted from his house following a complaint.

Shane and Laura were expecting their first child when Shane was killed. Credit: Family Photo

She is calling for crossbows to be under the same restrictions as firearms and her petition has already reached 35,000 signatures.

Jenny said on meeting Laura: "Again it brings it all back, it's heart-wrenching, it really is, but I just wanted to tell Laura that I think she's got amazing strength, it will get there, you've got to keep fighting and fighting."

Jenny's son Stanley was only six when he was shot in the abdomen with a modified air rifle at a family gathering at his great grandfather Albert Grannon's house in Sproatley in East Yorkshire.

Stanley Metcalf was six when he was shot and killed with an air rifle. Credit: Family Photo

Grannon was later jailed for manslaughter and it sparked a campaign by Jenny to have tougher rules around air weapons enshrined into law.

The Home Office says that crossbow legislation remains under review and that laws are in place to deal with those who use them as a weapon

The Government's also considering the results of a national consultation on firearms safety - including restrictions on air weapons - which it says are already tightly controlled.

After a virtual meeting with the Home Secretary in November - Jenny has promised Laura she will raise her case with Priti Patel when they next meet face to face.

She said: "When I do meet Prit Patel face to face I will be mentioning Laura and Laura's campaign of Shane's law because it is very similar to mine.

"Mine's around air rifles and hers is around crossbows. They're still lethal, they're still dangerous and why people need them in the home, I have got no idea why they need that, so yes I do think we're both very similar and we can work together and hopefully achieve what we both want to achieve."

Laura said: "Although they're a different weapon, they cause exactly the same fatality, they should all be regulated so if they're happy backing Jenny's campaign, my campaign is a similar thing, it's just different.

"So I'm hopeful that together me and her will be able to keep pushing and pushing as much as we can until someone eventually listens."