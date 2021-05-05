Grimsby Town announce Andrew Pettit and Jason Stockwood as new owners

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Chris Dawkes chats to new owners Andrew and Jason

Grimsby Town have announced that John Fenty's shares in the club have been bought by the 1878 Partners, a company owned by Andrew Pettit and Jason Stockwood.

Mr Stockwood will become the new chairman of the club and has promised to listen to the fans to make sure that the club is run properly.

Grimsby were recently relegated out of the Football League for the second time in 11 years.

John Stockton and Andrew Pettit. Credit: ITV News

Jason, who was born in the town and is a supporter of the Mariners, said: "Grimsby Town belongs to the fans and the community: we are truly honoured to now be the custodians of the club, running it on their behalf.

"To that end, involving the fans is essential for us: we will listen carefully to them and will want their help in running the club properly and setting an ambitious, progressive and – crucially - sustainable vision for progress.

"The board will be launching a survey in the next few days to gather feedback crucial to the future planning of the club. We will also be organising a series of ‘Meet the Fans’ engagements in conjunction with the Mariners’ Trust."

He also thanked manager Paul Hurst for his "hard work" and said that the board is looking forward to working with him and the team next season.

He added: "We’d like to send this message to the club’s supporters and the people of North East Lincolnshire and beyond: we need your support."

Andrew said: "There are ‘three ‘Ps behind our investment. Passion for the club we love. Philanthropy - giving back to a community that has been home to our families and pride – developing and growing the Mariners as a community asset which can be a significant catalyst for the regeneration of the area."