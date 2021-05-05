Humber Bridge footpath to reopen to public from tomorrow

The Humber Bridge footpaths will reopen to the general public tomorrow morning following safety upgrades and a consultation period.

The bridge was closed last month following a number of suicides and the Humber Bridge Board has said they will be improving camera coverage.

The bridge will remain open from 5am to 9pm everyday with anyone wishing to cross the bridge outside those hours required to register with the bridge beforehand.

Specialist mental health and wellbeing volunteers will also man a "Wellbeing Hub" as well as using additional signage on the footpath.

Emma Hardy MP for Hull West and Hessle constituency said: "The Humber Bridge is an iconic and beautiful structure, loved by many and I know how upset people were when the walkway had to close."

She added: "I am very pleased that the Humber Bridge walkway is reopening for all users tomorrow, following an upgrade to the cctv and establishment of a well-being hub, staffed by Mind and the Bearded Fisherman.

"I will continue to meet with the Humber Bridge Board regularly to monitor progress in the development of physical safety measures, such as barriers and keep everyone updated."