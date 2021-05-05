Humberside 'crime lord' found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

A Humberside "crime lord" has been found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at Hull Crown Court.

Karl Pettitt, 52, was arrested in 2019 as part of a joint operation between Humberside Police and the National Crime Agency - during which a large amount of class A drugs were found.

As Pettitt had already served time in prison for drug dealing he was recalled for breaching the terms of his release and ordered to serve another 30 months of his original 16-year-sentence.

He will be sentenced on the new charges later this month.

Detective Inspector Simon Vickers, of Humberside Police, said: "I know that Karl Pettitt’s activities have seriously impacted on the lives of those he came into contact with.

"Pettitt, clearly convinced so many people that he was a legitimate businessman while continuing to fund his lifestyle by selling drugs to the most vulnerable in our society."