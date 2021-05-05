play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Astrid Quinn

More than 12,000 frontline healthcare workers in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire had to take time off work last year because of their mental health.

An investigation by ITV News found that over 400,000 working days were lost in the region because of mental health sickness, which is an increase of 25% on the year before.

Anne Littlefield, a senior sister at Hull Royal Infirmary, has found that she is dealing with post-traumatic stress after the respiratory ward she works on became a Covid ICU unit last year.

"One day at home I just started sobbing uncontrollably and I thought, what’s wrong with me?" she said.

"And then I just saw every single patient in every single CPAP mask and I thought that’s what’s wrong with you."We had patients saying to us, you had ones that had had enough, you know been on a ventilator and saying please let me die.

"Then you had the other end of the scales, where patients were begging us to keep them alive."

A new service set up by the Humber, Coast and Vale Trust is now aiming to support healthcare workers deal with what they have seen in the last year.

The Resilience Hub will offer tailored support for any worker from emergency responders to care home staff.

Joe Jordan, the clinical lead of the Resilience Hub, said: "When you work in a caring profession, whether you’re a healthcare worker, an emergency worker, you work in a care home, you are a caregiver and you are very used to being the one that gives the care, the one that is in control and sometimes it is really hard to accept that we need help too."

Shahmin Khanum, a psychologist at the centre, said: "These last 12 months nobody has stopped.

"Everybody has been working 100 miles an hour and now is the time as covid cases are dropping, people are taking some time out to think about their own wellbeing.

"Let’s give you the tools, let’s give you the resources, let’s give you these avenues of support."

Where to go if you are struggling with your mental health: