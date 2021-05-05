RSPCA appeal after cat shot with air rifle in West Yorkshire

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a cat was "seriously" injured when he was shot with an air rifle in West Yorkshire.

The cat, named Gordon, was found by his owner Gavin Walker near Bracken Hill in Pontefract after he didn't come home.

The cat was found with a swollen neck and was rushed to a nearby vet who discovered he had been shot and that the pellet went through one side of his neck and implanted on the other side.

Gordon is now recovering at home after having the pellet removed in an operation.

The pellet entered Gordon's neck and implanted on the other side. Credit: RSPCA

Gavin said: "It was just so shocking to find out he had been shot and it is obvious that it was a deliberate attack.

"It is awful to target an innocent animal and it does worry me that other pets in the area could be at risk such as wildlife.

"Gordon is feeling very sorry for himself and he used to love going out. He had his final vet visit on Thursday as there is still some swelling but he appears on the mend - he can feed but he has lost his meow for now."

Gavin said that he is worried about the safety of his other cats. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector John Gibson, who is investigating, said: "I believe this was a deliberate attack and am appealing for information.

"Every year the RSPCA receives almost 1,000 calls to investigate cases and help hundreds of animals that are the defenceless victims of air gun attacks.

"It is very distressing to think that people take pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals. These are deliberate and brutal acts of cruelty."

He added: "These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering and it is illegal. Anyone caught deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal can be up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act."

Anyone who has any information about this incident should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.