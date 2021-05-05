Sheffield City Council has said that 15,000 postal votes which were delayed in being delivered to voters should have arrived at people's homes today.

Kate Josephs, the returning officer for the city, said: "Our understanding is that postal votes have landed on doorsteps today. If anyone hasn’t received theirs, please get in touch with us at elections@sheffield.gov.uk"

People have until the end of today to post their votes, however, they can also hand-deliver them to the Town Hall or to their local polling station before 10pm on Thursday May 6.

A delay at the printers caused the final batch of votes to be delivered late according to Sheffield City Council.

Kate Josephs added: "I want to urge people to move quickly once their postal vote arrives. Don’t delay, complete your form and ballot papers, and return the same day if possible."

People are being reminded that polling stations will open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday May 6 and that covid secure measures are in place, which includes people having to wear a face covering and bring their own pen or pencil.