A Wigan Warriors player has been banned for racist remarks towards Hull FC's Andre Savelio during last Thursday's Super League match.

Tony Clubb has been handed an eight game ban by an independent Operational Rules Tribunal found him guilty of using ‘unacceptable language based on national or ethnic origin.’

The incident was considered the incident a Grade F offence – the most severe grading available.

In reaching its decision the tribunal, chaired by His Honour Judge Guy Kearl QC, noted the words were said in the ''heat of the moment,'' but brought the game into ''disrepute''

“The words were said, albeit in the heat of the moment, but nevertheless were said. They do constitute unacceptable language based on [a player’s] racial and ethnic origin and therefore we find that this was serious misconduct which has brought the game into disrepute.''

The tribunal found he was not racist and subsequently his penalty was reduced to take into account of the character references supplied.

Clubb was also handed a £500 fine for the incident.