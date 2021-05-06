Deaths of couple at Harrogate hotel being treated as ‘murder-suicide’

The discovery of two bodies at a hotel in Harrogate is being treated as a murder-suicide.

Chenise Gregory and her partner Michael McGibbon, both 29 and from the London area, were found stabbed in a hotel room at the Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel on the evening of May 4th.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are treating the two deaths as a murder-suicide. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing but detectives are treating the death of Ms Gregory as murder.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Sygrove of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.