A 15-year-old and three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 30-year-old man injured in a suspected shooting.

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of the suspected shooting just before 11.20am this morning on Aldesworth road, the victim later presented himself to Doncaster Royal Infirmary - he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The teenager and three men were then arrested in the Cantley area, police said they remain in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson said: "We are currently treating this incident as a targeted attack and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public."I do however understand that there will be concern within the local community and I would like to reassure people that our enquiries are moving quickly."You may see an increased police presence, including armed response officers in Cantley for the rest of the day and into this evening, they are they for you. Please do speak to them if you have any concerns or questions."

South Yorkshire Police are asking people with information to come forward and to contact them quoting incident number 320 of May 6.