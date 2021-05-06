Local elections 2021: Polls Open

Polls have opened across the region on what has been dubbed 'Super Thursday', with ballots being cast in the largest test of political opinion outside of a general election.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm as normal, but things will be a bit different.

Voters will have to wear a face covering, unless exempt, and are encouraged to take a pen or pencil with them.

Social distancing and infection-control measures will also mean election counts will take longer, with results due over several days.

What are people voting for?

Council elections across the Calendar region

Barnsley

A third of seats are up for election, 21 councillors in total. Find out more here.

Bradford

A third of seats are up for election. Find out more here.

Calderdale

A third of seats are up for election. Find out more here.

Doncaster

The whole council is up, with elections for all 55 seats. Find out more here.

Kirklees

A third of seats are up for election. Find out more here.

Leeds

A third of seats are up for election. Find out more here.

Rotherham

All seats on Rotherham Borough Council are up for election this year and will take place based on new ward boundaries for all wards and all seats. The number of council seats will be reduced from 63 to 59.

Find out more here.

Sheffield

A third of seats are up for election, with 28 seats being contested. Find out more here.

Wakefield

A third of seats are up, with elections in 21 wards. Find out more here.

Hull

A third of seats are up for election in 19 of the city's 21 wards. Find out more here.

Lincoln

A third of seats are up for election, with 11 seats, one from each of the 11 wards in the city being contested. Find out more here.

North East Lincolnshire

A third of seats are up for election, with 14 seats across 12 wards being contested. Find out more here.

All seats will be up for election at the following county councils:

Derbyshire - Find out more here.

Police and Crime Commissioners

Police and Crime Commissioner elections across the region Credit: ITV Calendar

West Yorkshire will elect its first Mayor. Find out more here.

Doncaster's Mayor is also up for election. Find out more here.

Are polling stations taking extra safety precautions?

Voters are being advised to check their normal polling station as it may not be open this year if it can't be made Covid safe.

There will be one-way systems to ensure social distancing, surfaces will be cleaned regularly and voters are asked to being their own pen or pencil. But these will also be provided for those who forget.

Voters should wear face coverings unless exempt.

What happens if I test positive for Covid-19 just on polling day?

Anyone who develops symptoms, or who is asked to self-isolate in the run up to or on polling day will be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote.

New legislation allows those unable to attend a polling station as a result of Covid-19, to appoint a proxy up to 5pm on polling day. Those with existing proxy arrangements can also appoint a new proxy.