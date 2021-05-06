'Mindless' act could have led to Swan's death in Lincoln - RSPCA

The RSPCA and Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a swan was found with a sock placed over its head.

The swan was in the Catchwater Drain in the Coulson Road area of Lincoln when it was rescued by the Yorkshire Swan and Rescue Hospital.

Police believe that the sock was deliberately placed on the bird's head and are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

RSPCA Inspector Kate Burris said: “The consequences of this mindless prank could have resulted in this poor swan suffering over a long period of time and ultimately ended in their death.

“Given that this is the breeding and nesting season at the moment this could have also resulted in suffering and sadly death for any dependent offspring."

The swan was found on the Catchwater Drain in Lincoln Credit: Google

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 harming or killing birds without a licence can result in a six-month jail sentence.

PC Llewellyn, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “Any type of animal cruelty will not be tolerated and we will carry out a full investigation into this incident. We work with wildlife organisations who report these incidents to us so we can investigate.

"We believe the item has been placed on Swan’s head intentionally due to how snug the fit was and how far down the neck of the swan the tube was. We do not believe that this was accidental.

"Had the Swan rescue not intervened, the Swan would have either starved or potentially suffocated."

RSPCA Inspector Kate Burris added: "We would urge anyone who has any information as to who may have done this to this poor swan to call the police on 101 or contact us on the RSPCA cruelty line on 0300 1234 999."