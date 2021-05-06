Sheffield GP describes 'overwhelming' post-Covid workload in surgeries

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Katie Oscroft

A Sheffield GP says her surgery is inundated with calls because of patients waiting for the pandemic to subside before trying to book an appointment.

Dr Marion Sloan, who works at Blackstocks Surgery, says several of her experienced colleagues have decided to leave their jobs because the workload is too great.

She said: "Because you can never feel as if you've finished your day's work you start to feel demoralised and you feel as if you're never going to get back on top.

"I know colleagues who are burnt out, they work too hard and they're going to pack it in because they think, I can't do it any more."

The BMA says it carried out a survey which reveals that around one in five GPs are considering leaving the NHS.

5 Million More GP appointments in March than February

3 Million More GP appointments in March 2021 than in March 2019

Dr Richard Vautrey who is chair of the BMA's GP Committee, says there has been a shortage of doctors and other Primary Care staff since before the pandemic.

He said: "We've been through the pandemic, we've done our best with the staff we've got and we're now hopefully coming out the other side, but we still have the same workforce issues as two years ago."

The Department of Health and Social Care have said that they are extending GP funding to ensure that they can support patients.

A spokesperson for the department said: "GPs have been playing a vital role in our response to Covid-19 throughout this pandemic and we are grateful for their tireless work.

"To help expand GP capacity, we have made available an additional £270 million extra funding until September to ensure GPs are able to continue to support all patients."