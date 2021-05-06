South Yorkshire boxer Terri Harper has been forced to pull out of her upcoming world title unification bout with an injured hand.

Harper had been due to fight Hyun-Mi Choi in Manchester next Saturday but the Doncaster fighter posted on her Instagram account to say that she injured her hand during her final sparring session.

The 24-year-old shattered her fist defending her world title against Katharina Thanderz in November.

An X-ray showing the injury to Terri's hand. Credit: Terri Harper

She said that the injury was a re-fracture of the same hand and that she will be back "stronger than ever".

Terri apologised to her team and to Hyun-Mi Choi for the delay the injury will cause to the fight.

In the post, she said: "Hopefully this unification can happen before the end of the year, it is still my dream to unify and be on the road to undisputed."

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said that Terri will undergo an operation next week and should be back fighting later this year.