Teenager to appear in court after pair injured with machete in Leeds

A 16-year-old boy will appear in court in Leeds today charged with two counts of wounding with intent after two teenagers were injured with a machete on Tuesday evening.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with two counts of threatening a person with a bladed article and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

West Yorkshire Police responded to reports of two groups fighting in the ginnel that runs between York Road and Rookwood Avenue at around 6.30pm on May 4.

A 15-year-old boy has a fractured skull after being struck with the machete and a 17-year-old received a wound to his wrist - both have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

They are both continuing to be treated in hospital but police have said that their injuries are not life-threatening.