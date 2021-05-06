The Railway Children sequel to begin filming in Yorkshire next week

The filming of a sequel to the classic film The Railway Children will begin in Yorkshire in the next few weeks.

Jenny Agutter will reprise her role as Roberta Waterbury more than 50 years after appearing in the 1970 film, she will be joined by North Lincolnshire's Sheridan Smith and Hull's Sir Tom Courtenay.

Principal photography for The Railway Children return will take place during the coming months with The Keighley & Worth Valley Railway being used as a filming location once again.

Jenny Agutter on the set of The Railway Children in 1970. Credit: ITV News

The original film told the story of a mother and her three children who move to the Yorkshire countryside after their father is falsely imprisoned.

The book, written by E Nesbit, was originally published in 1906.

A look into the archives

In 1970 ITV Calendar filmed with the original cast of The Railway Children as they were filming the production at Oakworth station.

Agutter was still a teenager when she shot to fame as the oldest of the Waterbury children, who stopped a steam train from hitting an injured boy by waving her red petticoats.

The new film will be directed by Morgan Matthew and will be shot in key locations from the original film, including Oakworth Station in Haworth, West Yorkshire, and the nearby Bronte Parsonage.

The sequel will feature a new generation of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who is also far from home.

The Railway Children Return will be released in UK cinemas on April 1 2022.