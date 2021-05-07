Drag Race star to join Emmerdale for soap's first Pride celebration

RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne will join the cast of Emmerdale for a day next month as the soap celebrates Pride for the first time.

The drag queen will appear as herself as the village church and LGBTQ+ communities join forces for a day of celebration.

The TV star said: "I am so happy that I will be part of Emmerdale's first ever Pride."

"My role is to officially open the event on the stage. It's great for Emmerdale to be doing this and I'm delighted to be part of it."

The Vivienne will make her soap appearance at the end of June.

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks said: