Labour's Ros Jones has been re-elected as Mayor of Doncaster.

Labour's Ros Jones has been re-elected as Doncaster's Mayor for the third time, following one of the only overnight counts in the region.

Ros Jones was first elected in 2013 and was re-elected for a second term in 2017. She had previously served as Civic mayor of Doncaster in 2009–10.

She was also appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to local government.

Jones said her re-election shows the community has ''trust'' in her party.

''It shows our residents have trust in us. I have a ten year strategy, and it's about driving people, place and planning and that's my goal.''

It was the first time voters went to the poll since 2019's general election. The turnout was just over 28%, slightly lower than the last mayoral election in the town.

Council election results for Barnsley, Sheffield, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire are expected later today as counting is due to begin this morning.