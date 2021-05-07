Lincolnshire diver admits to causing teenager's death in crash

A Lincolnshire man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 17-year-old boy after the Mercedes Benz he was driving crashed into a tree.

Aaron Hall, 20, admitted death by careless driving which resulted in the death of Jack McLoughlin when he appeared at Lincoln's Magistrate's Court on May 6.

He was charged following the fatal crash on an unclassified road in Stainton le Vale near Market Rasen which happened at about 10.30pm on June 3 last year.Dale Brownless, prosecuting, said Jack was a rear seat passenger in the car driven by Hall.He said: "He came off the road at speed, cutting across fields and colliding with a tree."

Jack was described as "wonderful" by his family. Credit: MEN Media/Family Photo

The court heard there are some technical details still to be resolved in order to establish what speed Hall was doing at the time of the collision, as well as gaps in the black box data.Magistrates adjourned the case for sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be fixed.One witness claimed they saw two of the boy's friends desperately trying to resuscitate Jack, from Healing, near Grimsby, upon arriving at the scene shortly after the crash.Hall and an 18-year-old passenger received non-life-threatening injuries.Jack's family paid tribute to him shortly after his death in the following statement issued by Lincolnshire Police: "Jack was such a wonderful son and brother and a friend to so many."He was always kind to everyone and had a great love of all animals, especially his little shadow Rocky."He brought endless light and laughter to our family and anyone he met.""We were so blessed to have him in our lives."