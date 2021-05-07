Lincolnshire Police welcome new digital media search dog to the force

Lincolnshire Police have announced a new digital media search dog will be joining the force.

Police Dog Henry is the second digital media search dog joining PD Flurry who was licenced in August last year.

Both of the dogs are capable of searching for digital devices such as mobile phones, USB memory sticks and sim cards.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "These dogs are an incredible asset to the Force and bring a search capability that no human could ever replicate.

"Welcome PD Henry and thank you for your service."