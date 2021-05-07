Local Elections 2021: The results across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Counting is taking place across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire after people went to the polls on May 6 to vote for local councillors, city mayors, metro mayors and police and crime commissioners.

The results are expected to be announced throughout the weekend as social distancing has meant that counting will take longer than usual.

Doncaster Mayor:

Labour's Ros Jones has been re-elected as the mayor of Doncaster for the third time following one of the only overnight counts in the region.

The turnout was just over 28%, which is slightly lower than the last election.

Lincolnshire County Council

The Conservatives have retained overall control of Lincolnshire County Council, they have won 54 seats in total, which is 4 less than in 2017, but was more than enough to ensure they won a majority.

Labour have 4 seats on the council, there are 5 independents, 1 Lincolnshire Independent, 3 Liberal Democrats and 3 South Holland Independents.

Sheffield City Council

Labour have lost control of the council to No Overall Control after nine seats were won by the Liberal Democrats and six by the Green Party.

The leader of the council, Labour's Bob Johnson, lost his Hillsborough seat to the Green Party.

The Conservative's won their first seat in the city in 20 years, meaning that the council will now have 41 Labour councillors, 29 Liberal Democrats, 13 Greens and 1 Conservative.