North Yorkshire Police cracking down on drink-driving following pub re-opening

Video report by Jon Hill

Police in North Yorkshire have launched a crackdown on drink driving after a surge in arrests since lockdown was eased and pub gardens re-opened.

The force said that drink-drive suspects have increased by 75% in the last three weeks compared to the strict lockdown of last year, with 35 arrests being made.

The police have also arrested 17 people for drug driving offences in the last three weeks.

Traffic Sergeant Pete Stringer said about the rise in incidents: "How selfish can you be? We have to knock on door, after door, telling people their loved ones have been killed by a drink driver.

"It's a simple message don't do it."

Bob Allaway was killed by a drink driver who was on the wrong side of the road. Credit: Family Photo

Lorraine Allaway, from near Settle, lost her husband when his motorbike was hit by a driver who was travelling on the wrong side of the road after being over the drink-drive limit.

She said: "I have spent the last five years, every birthday, anniversary all the things that everybody celebrates, on my own.

"It is devastating not just for me but for the families as well so when you go to the pub, it would be amazing if you didn't take your car if you got a bus or taxi so you could enjoy your drinks, get as drunk as you like and go home."

Information on drink and drug driving limits can be found on the North Yorkshire Police website.