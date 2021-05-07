The coroner from the inquest into the death of a man from East Yorkshire who was killed with a crossbow has called for a review of the law surrounding the weapon.

Shane Gilmer and his partner Laura Sugden were attacked by their neighbour Anthony Lawrence in their home in 2018 with a crossbow, an inquest into the attack found that Shane had been killed unlawfully.

His partner Laura, who pregnant with their child at the time of the attack, was also injured by Lawrence and is calling for the laws around crossbow ownership to be reviewed.

Ms Sugden wants people to have a licence to own a crossbow, which would be similar to rules for gun ownership in the UK.

Credit: Family Photo

A statement from the coroner calls on the government to review the legislation around crossbows calling them "lethal weapons".

The statement reads: "Evidence was heard from all police witnesses who were called, that unlike shotguns and firearms, which are subject to regulation and a record of ownership, no such provision applies to crossbows."

It continued: "Over the last few years, there have been some high profile incidents and killings that have involved the use of these weapons and the present case is, unfortunately, another example.

"In my opinion, you should consider a review of existing legislation, including the Crossbows Act 1987 and the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 with the intention of regulating the sale and possession of these lethal weapons, which can currently be purchased over the counter or via the internet by any person over the age of 18 years.

"Currently, they are not subject to any form of license or certificate or requirement for their sale and possession to be recorded and details held by the police, as is the case with shotguns and sporting rifles. I believe that you and your Department have the power to take such action."

The statement was sent to the government as part of a 'Prevention of Future Deaths' report.