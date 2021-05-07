West Yorkshire man and woman arrested on suspicion of furlough fraud

A man and a woman from West Yorkshire have been arrested on suspicion of stealing £3.4 million from the Furlough Scheme.

The pair were arrested in the Bradford area as part of an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs.

The man and woman were also arrested in relation to a suspected multi-million-pound tax fraud but have been released under investigation.

HMRC have said that more than £6 million held in bank accounts by the pair have been frozen.

Janet Alexander, Taxpayer Protection Taskforce Director, HMRC, said: "The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is part of the collective national effort to protect jobs.

"The vast majority of employers will have used the CJRS responsibly, but we will not hesitate to act on reports of abuse of the scheme or any HMRC administered Covid-19 support packages.

"This is taxpayers’ money and any claim that proves to be fraudulent limits our ability to support people and deprives public services of essential funding."

HMRC said that steps were built into the system to protect it from fraud, but that anyone concerned people are taking advantage of the scheme should report it to them.